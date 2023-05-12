New age progressed image of missing South Dakota girl released

Age progressed image of missing Serenity Dennard, and how old she would look at 14.
Age progressed image of missing Serenity Dennard, and how old she would look at 14.(NCMEC)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota released a new age progression image of Serenity Dennard who vanished four years ago.

May 12 is Serenity’s 14th birthday, and her family hopes the new image can help bring her home.

On Feb. 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., Serenity was seen running out of the facility. Numerous law enforcement agencies and community members began an extensive search. Four years later, there are still no answers regarding Serenity’s fate, and the police investigation is still ongoing.

“We’re all watching Serenity grow up before our eyes through these images and it’s surreal,” said Angeline Hartmann, Communications Director at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “At NCMEC, we know that our age progression images can be a catalyst in a missing child investigation and we’re hoping this will somehow generate fresh leads.”

“This is another investigative tool in an open and active investigation,” said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. “Although the physical search has been exhausted, we follow up on all leads as we look for answers in this painful and difficult missing person case.”

Serenity has blue eyes and dark blonde hair. If you have any information regarding Serenity Dennard’s whereabouts, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6115 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Read more about Serenity Dennard here:

Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery

2 years later: Serenity still missing, search suspended, South Dakotans wonder

The investigation of Serenity Dennard continues

New set of eyes looks at Serenity Dennard case

