Deadwood forecasts the coming tourism season

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the South Dakota Office of Tourism, in 2022, 14.4 million people traveled to South Dakota, and spent a total of $7.6 billion.

In gaming revenue for 2021, Deadwood brought in a total of $1.5 million from gambling, which is a 3 percent increase from the previous year. However, an increase in gaming revenue does not necessarily mean an increase in Deadwood revenue.

“Gaming revenue can be gaming from locals or from people out of state, or out of the area. So, if we get in visitors from outside of our local area then our Deadwood numbers are going to be up because they’ll be spending the night here, having dinner, and enjoying some entertainment, as well as hitting those casinos,” said Dory Hanson, interim executive director.

This year, Deadwood is forecasting an increase in recreation opportunities, parking enhancements, and improvements to the Whitewood Creek Access.

With physical improvements to the City of Deadwood, you can also expect to enjoy a summer of concerts and entertainment.

“We’re looking forward to another great year, similar to others. This year we do have a big Summer Kickoff event at Outlaw Square, so looking forward to that as well,” said Hanson.

The weekend of Memorial Day is the summer kick-off in Outlaw Square, featuring two artists. You can also expect to see motocross, Pro Riding Bull, and Wild Deadwood Reads.

For more information on events happening in Deadwood, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.