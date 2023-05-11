New tourism advertising grant could be available as early as July

Gov. Noem talks about a new grant that could bring more tourists to the state.
Gov. Noem talks about a new grant that could bring more tourists to the state.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem pledged on Wednesday, an even bigger push to encourage tourism.

In 2022, tourism brought in nearly $5 billion in state revenue and more than $300 million in tax revenue. Now Governor Kristi Noem has implemented a new grant to help these local tourist attractions.

The tourism advertising promotion grant program was created to help market South Dakota to outside the state.

The goal is to bring more people to the Mount Rushmore State and encourage them to visit more attractions.

“This is going to be a grant and funds that will be made available to those entities in South Dakota that are out there marketing our tourism industry,” Governor Noem said.

The state plans to give out more than $200,000 to continue promoting South Dakota, outside tourism season. The money came when the state reallocated funds from other departments.

“We’ve met several times internally, we’ve got the parameters of the program, now it’s just getting it on paper, getting it designed, and getting it out to the industry,” said State Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen.

The hope is to be able to have applications open to advertising and marketing agencies by the middle of July.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men charged in separate rape cases
Missing Wind Cave horse found.
Missing Wind Cave horse found safe
The horse first went missing in this general area of Wind Cave National Park.
Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
South Dakota reporter pleads guilty to lesser charge for phone prank
Laura Armstrong billboard defaced
Rapid City mayoral candidate’s billboard vandalized

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem talks about tourism in South Dakota at Reptile Gardens.
Governor Kristi Noem talks about the importance of tourism in South Dakota
Boating can be a wonderful experience but the Forest Service and South Dakota Game Fish & Parks...
Boating season is here and so are the zebra mussels
Storms
Plenty of moisture will fall between now and the weekend
While not cutting your grass can have good intentions... it can have negative consequences.
To cut your grass, or not to cut your grass, that is the question