Cooking with Eric - Creamy Olive Dip

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dips can be rather ordinary. But not this one! Jazz up your next get-together with this winner - tons of flavor with a nice, creamy texture!

In a food processor, place one package, softened cream cheese (best at room temperature). To that add 1 cup of mayonnaise and 1/2 cup sour cream. Then add 1 10oz jar pimiento-stuffed green olives, drained (can used the pre-sliced version).

Then add 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese. Now for the flavors: you need to add 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar and 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning. Add a teaspoon of onion powder and a half teaspoon of garlic powder. You also need to add a half teaspoon each of black pepper and smoked paprika. You can add some salt if you like, but there should already be enough saltiness from the olives.

Pulse until creamy and smooth. Chill 2 to 4 hours or overnight.

Serve with chips and/or veggies. Delicious!

