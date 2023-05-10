You can help the KOTA Cares and Share food drive this Mother’s Day weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This Sunday, you can do something special for Mom, and help the KOTA Care and share food drive.

Two attractions in the Black Hills are offering free admission to moms, all you have to do is donate a couple of cans or non-perishable food items per person, and you’re in!

At Reptile Gardens, moms get in free Saturday and Sunday, with a minimum of two cans per person donation.

And Sunday on Mother’s Day, moms can get into the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs for free, with a minimum donation of three non-perishable food items per person.

