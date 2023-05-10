Plenty of moisture will fall through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.

Off and on showers and storms are expected Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for many, with some spots in the 70s out toward the Badlands. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening with hail and wind as the primary threats.

Showers will be likely Friday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the area and it will be windy, as gusts could reach 50 mph at times. Showers continue Saturday along with the wind. Gusts reach the 40 mph range to begin the weekend.

Mother’s Day will start off with plenty of clouds and a few morning showers possible, but clouds should begin to clear out through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s to near 60°.

Temperatures return to the 60s and 70s early next week with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb into the 70s to near 80° with a few afternoon storms possible.

