Native American future graduate receives ‘student of the year award’

Only one student is nominated by the school to be chosen for the award.
Only one student is nominated by the school to be chosen for the award.(Western Dakota Technical College)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Julius Morris will soon be a graduate of the criminal justice law enforcement program at Western Dakota Technical College. He is the second student at WDT to win this award.

“I just never imagined me being, you know, looked up to like that. It’s like I’m making changes and I never imagined me being that important,” said Julius Morris, a future graduate of the criminal justice law enforcement program.

He stands out from the other students simply for his leadership, community service, and academics.

“The way he answered questions, the passion that he had for kids, for people, for people doing the right thing, I thought he would make a great correctional officer, and he has so far,” said Joe Guttierez, Adjunct professor, Western Dakota Technical College.

Morris has faced several obstacles in life, originally from Pine Ridge, where he grew up in poverty. He served almost four years in the army and was discharged due to an injury which he endured six surgeries.

After this, Morris enrolled in Western Dakota Tech, and started his path in the law enforcement program.

“I feel like I have a lot to live up to, and I definitely will because of it,” said Morris.

Currently, Morris works at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center, as a correctional officer. Although the building is considered a federal building, he works for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men charged in separate rape cases
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
The horse first went missing in this general area of Wind Cave National Park.
Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park
Deputy Kaitlin (Kaitie) Leising (second on the right), was fatally shot during a traffic stop...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of former deputy
Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate

Latest News

According to the Centers for disease control, Native Americans are more likely to get certain...
Great Plains Partners in Cancer screening
Shortages of EMS workers are happening across the nation.
Sturgis Ambulance
Shortages of EMS workers are happening across the nation.
Sturgis Ambulance feeling the heat as EMTs and paramedics continue to see shortages
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils its new fire truck.
New Airport Firetruck