Douglas High School rewards junior for improvement on state testing

More than 80 juniors enjoy a free lunch provided by Douglas High School.
More than 80 juniors enjoy a free lunch provided by Douglas High School.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - As the school year winds down, students have been working hard to ace their exams, but juniors at Douglas High School were able to take a quick break to enjoy some fast food.

Wednesday, the school partnered up with local food trucks to encourage students to do well during their state testing cycle.

KOTA Territory News at Noon

Juniors who improved their scores from last year were rewarded with a free lunch from one of several local favorites, the Good Stuffed, KZ’s Backyard BBQ, Papa’s Fry Bread, Tandoor Bocado, and the Hangry Buffalo.

Since offering the incentive Douglas High School Assistant Principal Sean Gholson noted an increase in excitement when testing time comes around.

”Free food is going to motivate anybody,” added Gholson. So, they were really fired up, so we really think they took it serious and that there was a lot of improvement through their scores.”

More than 80 juniors at Douglas High School were able to participate in the food truck event.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men charged in separate rape cases
Missing Wind Cave horse found.
Missing Wind Cave horse found safe
The horse first went missing in this general area of Wind Cave National Park.
Horse goes missing in Wind Cave National Park
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
South Dakota reporter pleads guilty to lesser charge for phone prank
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils its new fire truck.
Rapid City Regional Airport unveils new fire truck worth $800,000

Latest News

Juniors who improved on their scores from last year's state testing earned a free lunch.
Food trucks at Douglas HS
Despite her young age, Dominguez is committed to helping dogs in need.
KOTA Cares: Border Paws Dog Rescue works to save dogs in need
MSgt. Benjamin Funk, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Cheif Deputy Mark Hughes, Pennington County...
Area law enforcement takes the diamond for police week
You can help the KOTA Care and Share food drive this Mother’s Day weekend