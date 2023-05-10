Cooking Beef with Eric - Meatloaf Muffins

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This recipe if for those of you who love meatloaf ... on the go so to speak. Mini meatloaves in the shape of muffins. A terrific recipe!

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl you need to combine 1 pound of ground beef with 1 clove of minced garlic, 2 minced pieces sundried tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon grill seasoning (your favorite), 1 tablespoon of grated Parmesan cheese, 1/8 cup sliced pimiento-stuffed green olives, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, and 1 tablespoon finely chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley.

Divide mixture into greased muffin tins. Then in a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons ketchup with 1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard. Brush each meatloaf “muffin” with the sauce and sprinkle with grated cheddar of Fiesta Blend cheese.

Cook for 15 minutes or until beef is thoroughly cooked.

