Beneficial rain on the way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and storms develop in the late afternoon hours today. Some could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. The best chance of severe weather will be in northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Showers and storms will continue off and on Wednesday night into Thursday. A few storms could become strong to severe again with hail and wind as the main threats Thursday, mainly east of Rapid City. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. For Friday, showers will be likely. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many.

The weekend will start off in the 50s for much of the area with showers at times. The moisture is expected to end Saturday night. Once all is said and done, much of the area is expected to pick up anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts possible. The best chance of 2″+ rainfall will be in northwest South Dakota and the northern Black Hills.

Mothers Day will have some lingering clouds around with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We will warm up nicely next week with highs in the 60s and 70s for the first half and likely the 70s and 80s for the second half.

