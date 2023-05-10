Area law enforcement takes the diamond for police week

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To celebrate National Police Week the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Rapid City Police Department will take the diamond against the Security Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, in a game of softball. This is the brainchild of Master Sergeant Benjamin Franklin, who wanted to play a game of softball against the local law enforcement for quite some time. The softball game gives the community time to show their support for law enforcement in the area.

The softball game will be May 16 at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

