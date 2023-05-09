Two men charged in separate rape cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry Davis and Diron Simmons were both in Seventh Circuit Court Monday on separate charges of second degree rape.

Davis is charged with second and fourth degree rape of a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 from May 2021.

The defense asked for counseling records of the victim and the prosecution stated they are having trouble getting those due to not having specific dates, saying that they can’t possibly get all of the victim’s records. Defense also said that the victim has a history of being a runaway, and potential drug use.

The next court date for Davis is June 26 where a trial date is expected to be set.

Simmons is charged with second degree rape occurring in March 2022. Simmons entered a not guilty plea at Monday’s arraignment.

He is not in custody and currently resides in Pennsylvania. Seventh Circuit judge Joshua Hendrickson has agreed that Simmons will not have to show up for his next court date, due to lack of traveling funds.

That hearing is set for early June.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.