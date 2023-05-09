Rapid City Regional Airport unveils new fire truck worth $800,000

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday the Rapid City Regional Airport showed off its new fire truck. The nearly $800,000 piece of equipment replaces a 23-year-old fire engine that was experiencing wear and tear.

The state-of-the-art fire truck features a 3,000-gallon water tank, nearly quadruple the size of an ordinary fire truck. This truck also features a heat-detecting camera that allows the crew to find the source of the fire since jet fuel burns black. This new piece of equipment is well above the standards for the size of the regional airport and is more reliable than the previous one.

“We have to extinguish the fire much faster, our standard out here is to have the trucks out the door and spraying water within three minutes, and then the standard is to have the fire out in 60 seconds,” said Niell Goodart, captain of station 8 at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

The fire truck also features an aircraft piercer that can jab a hole into a plane to get to fire faster.

