Police: Homeowner shoots intruders who used Taser on dog, held teen at gunpoint

By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A homeowner in Tennessee is not facing charges after police said they shot and killed a home invader and injured another.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the intrusion happened on Friday night.

Officers responded to the home just before 8:30 p.m. and found a masked man with several gunshot wounds at the front door of the house.

During the course of an investigation, detectives learned two masked intruders broke into the home through the front door. Police said the suspects used a Taser on the family’s dog and held the homeowner’s teenage son at gunpoint. The homeowner got his gun and shot the intruders several times.

Officials said the masked suspect was identified as 52-year-old Kevin Ford. Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another intruder, identified as 42-year-old Clifford Wright, was found at a nearby Salvation Army also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wright was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his wounds before being taken to jail.

Officials charged Wright with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

Three people were in the home at the time of the invasion. The homeowner is not facing any charges, according to police.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Wright remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $700,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on June 5.

