Health organization holding cancer screening event, promoting awareness for Native Americans

Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board held the 5th annual cancer screening conference.
breast cancer screening
breast cancer screening(WTOC)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 5th annual event is meant to educate and promote the importance of being screened for cancer in the indigenous community.

According to the director of the community health prevention program, breast and colorectal cancer screenings rates are very low for Native American women, but one of the biggest obstacles to getting screened is a lack of transportation.

“We have additional components to our grant that allows us to pay for gas vouchers,” said Director of the community health prevention program Kelly Lebeau.

Another issue facing tribal communities is the cost.

There is a group lending a helping hand, the Honor Every Woman program, which reimburses patients who have their screenings done through certain facilities such as Oyate Health Center.

The group specifically supports women at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

“That supplements the facility monetarily, so that if for some reason, you know, if they can funnel that money that they were paying for that screening to another tribal member in need, then that’s kind of what our program hopes to do is kind of offset those costs,” said Lebeau.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, they’ll be another chance to get screened for cancer Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

