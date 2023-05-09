Better chances for some much needed rainfall ahead!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today, but the rainfall will be rather spotty. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs well on up into the 70s.

A much better chance of thunderstorms exists Wednesday. Some severe storms are possible in northeastern Wyoming and the Black Hills. Hail and high winds will be possible.

A large upper level trough will meander into the plains Thursday and Friday. Periods of showers and windy conditions will be likely. The good news is, more than 1″ of beneficial rainfall may fall in many areas.

Dry and warm weather returns Sunday into next week.

