This will be the 51st year The Shrine of Democracy will have its barbershop show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On May 13, The Shrine of Democracy will perform its 51st barbershop show. This year “Songs Say It All,” is the title of the acapella performance. The guest performance this year will be Dynamix a group of 30 people. The performances are at 2 PM and 7 p.m. at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center.

Watch the interview above for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.