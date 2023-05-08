Storm chances increase through the week

By David Stradling
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloud will increase overnight and a few showers are possible after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for many.

Plenty of sunshine is expected again for Tuesday, but by the afternoon, a few showers and storms will be possible once again. Some of those storms could become strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threat. Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Warm weather continues into Wednesday with afternoon showers and storms likely. Another chance for severe weather is possible Wednesday as hail and wind will once again be the primary threats.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase for Thursday, Friday and into Saturday. Widespread, off and on moisture is likely for many. These storms could provide some nice moisture across the region with anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rainfall possible! It is possible that some spots pick up higher amounts.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s for Friday and Saturday and it will be a bit breezy at times. Mother’s Day will be sunny across the region with temperatures in the 60s. It will continue to warm up next week with above average temperatures likely and limited moisture expected.

