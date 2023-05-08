Matters of the State: Conversation with Sen. Thune; Global trade in SD?

FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we sit down with Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) to break down the latest on Capitol Hill, including debt limit discussion, the expiration of Title 42, and controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Sen. Thune also discusses a new bill that could negatively affect people looking to get a mortgage, as well as pair of bills he’s sponsoring aimed at TikTok and NIL tax write-offs for collegiate sports boosters.

South Dakota Trade president and CEO Luke Lindberg joins the program to discuss a new push for facilitate international trade in South Dakota and what it could mean for small businesses in the state.

You can watch our full conversations from both interviews below:

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New zoning ordinance for the City of Spearfish
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be a part of CIS
Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate
A plane landed was able to land safely after losing an engine mid-air Tuesday afternoon in...
‘I started praying’: Plane lands safely after losing one engine mid-air
Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an individual wanted for questioning about the...
Police seeking man wanted for questioning in regards to homicide

Latest News

Noel Burke talks about his time with the Shrine of Democracy.
This will be the 51st year The Shrine of Democracy will have its barbershop show
Teacher Appreciation Week
Appreciate your teachers this week and every week!
Chris playing air guitar for the workshop on how to rock.
Discover your rock alter ego with Custer Air Guitar
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST