Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the week

By David Stradling
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies clear up by morning and allow for a sunny start to the day. A few clouds are expected to develop midday and into the afternoon hours with a stray shower or storm possible. Those chances are pretty low. High temperatures Monday will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday will be warmer with much of the area in the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers and storms by the afternoon. Any storms that do pop up have the chance to become strong or severe with hail and wind as the primary threats.

Clouds will increase through the day Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area later in the afternoon hours. The best chance for storms will be from Wednesday afternoon through Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms for much of the area. Highs will be in the 60s for many for the second half of the week.

Storms could linger into Saturday, but as of now, it does look to dry out on Mother’s Day. A warmer and drier pattern is set to shape up that following week with highs in the 70s and possibly warmer!

