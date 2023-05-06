Possible new solar power plant coming to the Black Hills

Every three years, Black Hills Energy conducts a study to ensure they have adequate resources...
Every three years, Black Hills Energy conducts a study to ensure they have adequate resources for their customers.(SayCheeeeeese / Wikipedia)
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In March, Black Hills Energy requested proposals from outside sources looking to bring more renewable energy resources to the Black Hills area.

Every three years, Black Hills Energy conducts a study to ensure they have adequate resources for their customers. According to Black Hills Energy Vice President of Operations Marc Eyre, the most recent study shows that about 100 megawatts of renewable energy would be needed.

”So, through this process, it’s really looking at the generation capacity that’s needed to serve our customers, and then hour-by-hour going in and seeing what’s the lowest cost option. So looking at that holistically and lower the cost to customers,” said Eyre.

A Utah based company submitted a proposal to Black Hills Energy to build a solar energy plant in Meade County. Black Hills Energy is still accepting proposals, and hope to have a decision later this year.

