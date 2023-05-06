New zoning ordinance for the City of Spearfish

By Kate Robinson
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, the Spearfish planning and zoning committee met to address problems with their previous comprehensive plan.

The re-zoning ordinance should be reviewed every 10 years to prepare Spearfish for the population growth happening over time. Tuesday’s meeting focused on clarifying the zoning code- specifically the number of parking spots at facilities in the area.

“I’ve gotten questions on, for, parking requirements that aren’t in our code currently, so we made some changes to ensure that hospital parking because that usually has a unique parking requirement for out-patient versus in-patient needs in comparison to just general clinic parking needs. It’s always based on a parking space per bed standard,” says Marlo Kapla, the planning director for the City of Spearfish.

The new ordinance will be put into place by the end of May.

