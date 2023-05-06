A daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A typical, active early May weather pattern will continue for our area Sunday through next week. There will be a daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keep in mind, not everyone will see rain each and every day. Also, these will be scattered showers and storms - not a large mass of rain that would last all day.

The atmosphere will be rather unstable Sunday, so a few strong storms will be possible, mainly along and north of I-90. Hail and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms.

There is a hint of more widespread storms late Wednesday into Thursday as the main trough finally shifts from the Rockies into the plains.

Temperatures, especially daily highs will be about 5 to 8 degrees above normal the next 7 days.

