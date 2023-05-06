Camels, elephants, and clowns, oh my!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Children and adults from all over South Dakota gathered at the Monument to see trapeze artists, camels, and elephants.

Although this show entertains guests, it also serves another purpose.

“It’s very important for the Naja Shriners. It’s our major fundraiser for the year and it goes to all Naja Shrine operations. We use that money to support all of the facilities to transport children to the places they need to go to get the important care that they need,” said Tim Rensch, past potentate.

This special event runs Friday through Sunday with shows Friday and Saturday starting at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and one matinee at 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

Naja Shriners have been around for 125 years and provide medical care to kids regardless of what the family can afford.

