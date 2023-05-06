Black Hills golfers shine at pre-conference meet
Central baseball runs away with first win of season
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With about a month to go in the high school golf season, local girls teed off in Hot Springs for the Black Hills Pre-Conference Meet. Meanwhile, the Rapid City Central baseball team is in the win column following Thursday night’s doubleheader against Douglas. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.
