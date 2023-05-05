Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS

By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Following a two-year application and examination process, Wall Meats is the first meat processing plant in the state of South Dakota to be able to ship meat out of state; across the U-S.

“It started when I was interim Secretary of Ag when we created the grant program initially $5 million grant program in conjunction with getting approved for the CIS program in South Dakota,” said South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.

The CIS program brings state and federal meat inspectors together to ensure that meat processing operations meet USDA standards.

“The plant is 56 years old; there’s a lot of infrastructure upgrades that we needed to do to get to this. You know, there’s some wall coverings that we needed to apply to or impervious to water. There’s some office space that was required for or work by the inspectors of our state and then federal,” said Wall Meat Processing owner Ken Chaurfauros.

Before, people had to travel to South Dakota or call in special orders for meat from here. Now that Wall Meats is USDA CIS certified, they can solicit and ship anywhere nationwide.

“I was pretty stoked about hearing this announcement because it marks the beginning, and I think Ken and Janet kind of paved the way now for others,” said Rhoden.

