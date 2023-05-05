Wall Drug still popular with tourists

By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tourism season is ramping up.

According to recent surveys by Destination Analysts, there’s strong enthusiasm for travel, but Americans are also concerned about the economy.

So while many travelers are not expected to cancel plans, they will look for more ways to save while on vacation.

Wall Drug road signs have been a staple of building the business since the 1930′s.

Because of this Wall has become a tourist hot spot with free water being one of their main advertisements.

”They started doing that because, well, it was a depression; no one really had anything to spend, but people were still trying to make a living. They advertise free ice water and got them in the store and kept it afloat and so they just kept going with it,” said Wall Drug Store manager Cecil Heeb.

Heeb said they receive a lot of repeat customers including truckers and they also have new travelers who all come to enjoy everything Wall Drug has to offer.

