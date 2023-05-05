Rapid City Police are investigating another homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, police were dispatched to the area of Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street for a report of gunfire heard in the area.

Police say they found 26-year-old Serena Spider lying in the grass between LaCrosse Street and Brennan Avenue, with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Spider died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running from the scene immediately following the gunshots, and police say they found 21-year-old Duane Sierra in the 1400 block of Cambell Street.

Sierra is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Spider and Sierra knew each other and say this was not a random act.

