Police seeking man wanted for questioning in regards to homicide

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an individual wanted for questioning about the...
Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an individual wanted for questioning about the May 3 homicide.(MGN Online/RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Patrick Mousseaux, who is wanted for questioning about the May 3 homicide. At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, police were dispatched to the area of Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street for a report of gunfire heard in the area.

Law enforcement says they found 26-year-old Serena Spider lying in the grass between LaCrosse Street and Brennan Avenue, with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She later died at the hospital.

Police would like to speak to 39-year-old Patrick Mousseaux of Rapid City regarding the incident. Mousseaux was last known to be driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with dealer plates.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Duane Sierra is charged with second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City Police are investigating another homicide
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be a part of CIS
Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
Christine Speirs and Dave Meltz talk about the Stand Down hosted by DAV.
23,000 people eligible for DAV, only a slim margin take advantage

Latest News

South Dakota's lone Representative speaks out in favor of "Limit, Save, Grow" bill.
Johnson: Biden’s refusal to meet with McCarthy is “failure of leadership”
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
KOTA Territory News, Black Hills Fox News and the Minneluzahan Center will host a candidate...
Get to know Rapid City’s mayoral candidates
As the weather starts to change with the season, chairman for Wall Drug Store is hopeful for a...
Wall Drug still popular with tourists