Police seeking man wanted for questioning in regards to homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Patrick Mousseaux, who is wanted for questioning about the May 3 homicide. At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, police were dispatched to the area of Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street for a report of gunfire heard in the area.

Law enforcement says they found 26-year-old Serena Spider lying in the grass between LaCrosse Street and Brennan Avenue, with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She later died at the hospital.

Police would like to speak to 39-year-old Patrick Mousseaux of Rapid City regarding the incident. Mousseaux was last known to be driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with dealer plates.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

