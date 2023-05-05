Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet

FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record was sentenced Friday to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.

Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 24 years and 6 months for Schwartz, a welder.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Schwartz to serve 170 months in prison.

