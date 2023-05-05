Johnson: Biden’s refusal to meet with McCarthy is “failure of leadership”

South Dakota's lone Representative speaks out in favor of "Limit, Save, Grow" bill.
South Dakota's lone Representative speaks out in favor of "Limit, Save, Grow" bill.(Dakota News Now)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week that the U.S. is on track to default on its debt by June, much sooner than the original expectation of late summer.

Late last month, the House of Representatives passed the Republican-led “Limit, Save, Grow” bill — their offering to divert a potential crisis. However, Democrats refer to the bill as the “default on America act” and instead back President Joe Biden’s call to simply raise the debt ceiling, with no other compromise.

“Republicans have put forth a bold vision on how to deal with both the debt ceiling and the $32 trillion debt. The Senate hasn’t done that, Joe Biden hasn’t put out any plan on how to deal with both of those,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We do need to get Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy and President Biden in the same room. We’re four weeks away from default, the fact that Joe Biden has refused for three months to sit down to talk about this problem is a major failure of leadership.”

Biden and McCarthy are set to meet May 9 for what is being called a “debt ceiling emergency meeting.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Duane Sierra is charged with second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City Police are investigating another homicide
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be a part of CIS
Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
Christine Speirs and Dave Meltz talk about the Stand Down hosted by DAV.
23,000 people eligible for DAV, only a slim margin take advantage

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
KOTA Territory News, Black Hills Fox News and the Minneluzahan Center will host a candidate...
Get to know Rapid City’s mayoral candidates
As the weather starts to change with the season, chairman for Wall Drug Store is hopeful for a...
Wall Drug still popular with tourists
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be a part of CIS