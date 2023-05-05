Johnson: Biden’s refusal to meet with McCarthy is “failure of leadership”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week that the U.S. is on track to default on its debt by June, much sooner than the original expectation of late summer.

Late last month, the House of Representatives passed the Republican-led “Limit, Save, Grow” bill — their offering to divert a potential crisis. However, Democrats refer to the bill as the “default on America act” and instead back President Joe Biden’s call to simply raise the debt ceiling, with no other compromise.

“Republicans have put forth a bold vision on how to deal with both the debt ceiling and the $32 trillion debt. The Senate hasn’t done that, Joe Biden hasn’t put out any plan on how to deal with both of those,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We do need to get Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy and President Biden in the same room. We’re four weeks away from default, the fact that Joe Biden has refused for three months to sit down to talk about this problem is a major failure of leadership.”

Biden and McCarthy are set to meet May 9 for what is being called a “debt ceiling emergency meeting.”

