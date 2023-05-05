Get to know Rapid City’s mayoral candidates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox, along with the Minneluzahan Center (315 North 4th Street), will have a Rapid City Mayoral Candidate Forum at the center, 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 9.

The forum is open to the public, giving people the opportunity to learn more about the five candidates for mayor: Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun, and Ron Weifenbach.

Rapid City voters have five candidates to choose from on June 6 when they vote for the next mayor. (MGN Online and KOTA)

Forms will be available for audience members to submit questions. Each question selected will be asked of all candidates.

The forum will also be broadcast live on both KOTA Territory News and Black Hills Fox News Facebook pages, as well as the live stream on both stations’ websites. Here are the links:

The municipal election is Tuesday, June 6. People have until May 22 to register to vote. This is also the day early voting begins.

