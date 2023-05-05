A daily chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and storms are possible today, especially through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible at times over the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Showers and storms will be possible each day through the end of next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or above average with highs in the 60s and 70s and low temperatures will be in the 40s every night.

Average highs for Rapid City are in the lower 60s at this time of year.

