We will see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of sunshine is likely today. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible across Wyoming. High temperatures will end up in the 70s for many with those in the Black Hills staying in the 60s.

Clouds and areas of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through the day Friday. Highs will be cooler with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 60s. No severe thunderstorms are expected.

Temperatures will be back into the 60s and 70s over the weekend with more showers and storms possible both days. The unsettled pattern does look to continue into next week with temperatures near or above average.

None of the days will be complete washouts with the shower and storm chances. They will be pretty isolated much of the time and not everyone will pick up moisture every day. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you download the KOTA or KEVN Weather App ... lightning is always a hazard with any thunderstorm.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
Watermain breaks at Pinedale Heights in Rapid City
Not another one! Water main break impacts residents
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.
Downtown Rapid City is getting ready for their Summer Nights events
tipi demo
Students at North Middle School learn the traditions of tipi building

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Warm again Thursday with more shower and storm chances ahead
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Today will be the warmest day of the week.
Warm Wednesday with a few afternoon showers and storms possible
Rapid City forecast
Getting warmer and warmer into midweek.