Valet service employee has brought smiles to patients for 23 years and counting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No matter what role an employee has at a hospital, every job plays a part in making sure patients are taken care of. For 23 years, one man has been taking care of patients and visitors in a position you usually wouldn’t associate with healthcare.

For Dan Morris, the past 23 years have been a pleasure helping people with a service most only think of being available at fancy restaurants and hotels.

“It’s hard to do anything else when you know you’re doing something to help our patients and guests; it makes the job so much more fun and rewarding,” said Rapid City Hospital valet supervisor Dan Morris. “We treat everybody as our VIP; we’re the first people they see when they come in, and we’re the last people they see when they leave.”

Morris emphasized the importance of having that first cheerful impression for people who are visiting the hospital.

“Just coming into contact with these people and trying to put a smile on their faces, hopefully, we can make them upbeat a little bit, so their visit stays upbeat all the way through, and give them a nice smile,” said Morris.

Giving patients something as small as a simple smile goes a long way, especially when you’re helping hundreds of people every month.

“About 2,800 cars a month that we handle personally with assistance,” explained Morris.

These are the total parking jobs and total patient assists the Rapid City Hospital has had so far for the 2022–23 time frame. (Monument Health)

With those numbers being the average on a monthly basis, Morris notes that only visitors can use the service.

“Everybody can use it except for employees,” joked Morris.

At the end of the day, creating that positive experience for patients at the hospital is what Morris and the valet employees will continue to do as long as the service is available.

“The biggest thing we want to say is, “Use it so we don’t lose it’,” explained Morris.

