Take a walk on the wildflower side!

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flowers play an important role in our ecosystem, providing pollen for our pollinators. While bright flowers are fun, Rhea Tippmann of How to Grow, says native species of wildflowers are more weather resistant. She suggests when planting flowers in your garden, stick to native flowers like the Wild Blue Flax or Blackeyed Susan. For a full list of wildflowers that can be found in our area, follow this link.

How to Grow is throwing a party on Saturday to support the Meals on Wheels of western South Dakota. It begins at 10 a.m. with food trucks, kid games, and a raffle to support the organization that feeds over 2,000 seniors.

For more information on wildflowers in our area watch the interview above from Good Morning KOTA Territory.

