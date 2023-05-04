Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem

Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank call.(MGN Online)
By Madison Newman and Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Political reporter Austin Goss of KOTA Territory was arrested for making a prank phone call while impersonating Governor Kristi Noem.

Goss is accused of allegedly making threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank call. Law enforcement say that the call intentionally caused the displayed number to be that of Noem’s personal phone number.

Goss and Noem have had several personal and professional conversations, and Goss may have received Noem’s personal phone number during one of these conversations.

This story is developing and we will continue to bring you the updates.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
Watermain breaks at Pinedale Heights in Rapid City
Not another one! Water main break impacts residents
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
The ban would cover about 32 square miles encompassing the Pactola Reservoir and areas of...
A mineral withdrawal in the area could save our cities drinking water
One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.
Downtown Rapid City is getting ready for their Summer Nights events

Latest News

Applications now being accepted for Sturgis City Manager
Rhea Tippmann discusses the importance of planting native wildflowers in your garden.
Take a walk on the wildflower side!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Christine Speirs and Dave Meltz talk about the Stand Down hosted by DAV.
6,000 people eligible for DAV, only a quarter take advantage