Cooking with Eric - Orange and Lemon Pan-Seared Shrimp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Orange Juice Day! Orange juice is America’s favorite breakfast drink (other than coffee). But it can be used in cooking - even savory dishes.

Here’s a bright, simple-to-prepare shrimp dish featuring a citrusy orange and lemony sauce.

First, in 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, sauté 3 minced garlic cloves and a minced shallot until softened, about 1 minute.

Pour into the skillet 1/3 cup orange juice and 1/8 cup fresh lemon juice. Stir in 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes. Stir to combine; turn heat up to medium high and simmer until sauce is reduced by half.

When sauce is reduced, add 1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp. Cook until shrimp are done, about 2 minutes.

Serve with rice and some lemon and orange slices.

