Applications now being accepted for Sturgis City Manager

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Anyone interested in being the next Sturgis City Manager can now apply for the position.

The city opened the position Tuesday and will continue to accept applications until the position is filled. The city manager is the city’s top-appointed executive and is responsible for carrying out the policies and programs determined by the elected Sturgis City Council. The powers and duties of the city manager are defined by state and local law and outlined in the city’s job description.

This position ensures that the city government operates efficiently and complies with applicable laws and regulations to meet the requirements of Sturgis residents.

Mayor Mark Carstensen said he is excited to finally have the position open.

“The ideal candidate will be a visionary, strategic, and a high-energy leader who can work with the city council, staff, and key stakeholders to help our community grow and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Carstensen said.

Former Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie left on April 6 to take a new job as Director of Finance for the City of Rapid City.

You can find the full job description and an application for the Sturgis City Manager job at the Official Website of the City of Sturgis, SD - City Manager (sturgis-sd.gov).

