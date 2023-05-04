An active weather pattern sets up with showers and storms possible through next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly cloudy overnight with a few showers possible at times. Low temperatures will remain mild with many in the 40s and a few areas closer to 50°.

Scattered showers and storms are possible through the day, but especially through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler with more cloud cover expected with many in the 60s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible at times over the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s for many with a few in the 70s. Showers and storms will be possible each day through the end of next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or above average with highs in the 60s and 70s and low temperatures will be in the 40s every night.

