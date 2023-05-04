6,000 people eligible for DAV, only a quarter take advantage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 3 will be hosting a “Stand Down” event on May 13. This event partners veterans with resources available to them, that many do not take advantage of. Dave Meltz, DAV Chapter 3 Commander says in western South Dakota 1,500 people are enrolled in DAV, but there are more than 6,000 not taking advantage of programs available to veterans. Services like free rides to VA appointments, help to file claims with the VA and more than 20 vendors will be at the Stand Down. All you need is an identification that proves you are a veteran.

Stand Down will be May 13 from 10 AM to 3 PM at Canyon Lake Park Shelter 3 in Rapid City.

