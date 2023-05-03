RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s. While we have plenty of sunshine early on, clouds will develop through the afternoon and bring a few shower and thunderstorm chances to northeast Wyoming and around the Black Hills this evening.

Thursday will remain warm in the 70s for many. Mostly sunny skies are expected much of the day in western South Dakota, but a few more showers and storms are expected across northeast Wyoming. Scattered showers will be more likely on Friday. Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s to end the week.

Highs will return to the 60s for many over the weekend. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times. Afternoon storm chances will continue into Monday with highs in the 60s, but more clouds and a better chance for rain will settle in Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

There is a potential for decent amounts of rain next week - cross your finger for it because it continues to be way too dry!

