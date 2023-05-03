Tips to keep your lawn green in the heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s finally warm again! We looked into what that can mean for your lawn and tips you can follow to get ready for the heat.

After months of snow and cold, many people are probably ready to get outside again. That energy could be well spent on maintenance for your lawn as long as you know what to look for.

Zach Couture with Best Bet Lawn Care says a major factor that people often overlook is checking their sprinkler system. One should ensure the sprinklers are unclogged and spraying in the correct direction. If you don’t have sprinklers, this can apply to any hoses that may be outside the house.

Aside from checking the sprinklers, Couture says water volume is a big concern for any lawn. But also mentioned another concern.

”Watering is definitely the main ticket but also mowing the lawn properly. We recommend anywhere from three to four inches in height, the higher the better so that way the grass is more drought resistant. The longer the grass blade the longer the root,” said Couture.

Couture says after a heavy snow year, some areas of grass can die and would need to be reseeded.

Following these basic guidelines will help ensure your lawn stays in good shape.

