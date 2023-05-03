Students at North Middle School learn the traditions of tipi building

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday morning, members from the NDN Collective, The Title Six Office of Indian Education, the Oaye Luta Okolakiciye, educators, and social studies students at North Middle School participated in a Tipi building demonstration.

Students and teachers at North Middle School think learning, not only how to build tipis, but also their significance is important to South Dakota’s Native American history. Teachers hope that the tradition of building these tipis continues every school year because students are able to gain knowledge that they will be able to pass on through generations.

“Together we are putting tipis up and having students learn those special teachings and traditions and cultural history of the tipi and what it represents. These teachings have been around for years and the fact that we can bring this together as a community means that much more,” says Marie High Bear, the Essential Understandings Teacher at North Middle School.

The demonstration was not only about historical significance, but also focused on ways building something together can transfer into other parts of their education, and lives.

“The biggest lesson and the biggest thing that kids are going to take away today would be these skills that they need in all areas of their lives, such as; teamwork, effective communication, and being a good relative, being a part of a community. That’s why it’s so important for these community organizations to be here so that students can see that there are people here for them,” says Tyresha Grey Horse, 6th Grade Teacher at North Middle School.

