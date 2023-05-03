Rapid City’s mayoral candidates talk tourism

Rapid City candidates come together to talk about tourism in the area.
Rapid City candidates come together to talk about tourism in the area.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, Visit Rapid City hosted a mayoral forum at the Ramkota Hotel.

The candidates for the 2023 mayoral election are; Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun, and Ron Weifenbach.

All questions in today’s forum were focused on tourism in Rapid City.

In 2021, the tourism industry brought 50 million dollars in state and city sales tax.

Today’s questions ranged from how to keep tourists coming to the city, to how the candidates feel about short-term housing. The candidates were also asked about the city’s role in supporting the tourism industry, and how to continue ensuring its success.

”Understanding that tourism is a big part of our community. Keeping the businesses open, allowing businesses to flourish, understanding that they have the rights to operate their businesses because that’s what drives our tax dollars,” Weifenbach said.

“As mayor, one of our responsibilities is to ensure that this is a great place to live, work and play. A big part of that is public safety. As mayor we have to ensure that it is safe, not just for our visitors, but for the people that live here year-round,” said Salamun.

“All the assets of the community, it’s up to Rapid City to make sure that those facilities are current, they’re up to date, and they’re relevant. We’ve given our people that help the city to keep that help sell the city, to keep that sales tax revenue rolling,” stated Estes.

“We need to focus on public safety, housing, and transportation so we can continue to be successful and vibrant and continue to keep welcoming more people to rapid city,” stated Armstrong.

We were unable to get Josh Lyle’s stance as he was not at Wednesday’s forum.

