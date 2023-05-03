Rapid City Sustainability Committee starts month-long trail challenge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Sustainability Committee is asking people to hit the trails and reminding those that go to bring a camera. The annual Earth Day Trail Challenge starts Tuesday, and the city is offering a prize to those who complete the challenge.

The Sustainability Committee wants to extend the enthusiasm for Earth Day slightly longer by challenging people to head out to three different trails. Participants are then tasked with taking selfies in front of posters marked for the event. Once a participant has taken a picture at all three locations, they have completed the challenge. The reward for turning in the photos is a Rapid City Earth Day Pin. Those selfies should be turned in to South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks to receive the prize.

Alan Anderson, the chairman of the Sustainability Committee, says interest has grown in the challenge every year.

”It’s growing in popularity. This is our third year. The year before last, we gave out about 50 pins. Last year we gave out 100. So this year, we ordered a bunch more,” said Anderson.

Anderson wanted to remind everyone to clean up after themselves while on the trails. He encouraged everyone participating to keep those trails clean by picking up any trash they may see.

