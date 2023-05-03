Jana the elephant moved to sanctuary from Tennessee zoo

Jana arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
By Carissa Simpson and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An elephant at a zoo in Tennessee has found a new home at an elephant sanctuary, zoo officials announced Tuesday.

WVLT reports Jana the elephant arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, from the Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday.

“It was an emotional moment watching Jana’s departure,” Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville president and CEO, said. “She is beloved and we will miss her greatly, but we have honored our commitment to Jana to ensure her wellbeing and care through every stage of her life. We all look forward to watching her continue to thrive under the care of our colleagues at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.”

The zoo hosted a public farewell for the 42-year-old African elephant on April 14 through April 16.

Jana is the first of three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to The Elephant Sanctuary.

Jana’s longtime companions Edie, a 39-year-old female, and Tonka, a 45-year-old male, will arrive at the sanctuary in the coming months, according to zoo officials.

Zoo Knoxville representatives said that the move was necessary to ensure that the elephants’ social needs are met as they get older.

Jana’s transition to her new home can be observed via their live-streaming EleCams at www.elephants.com/elecam, and on social media @theelephantsanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
A sign for the Pierre School District's main offices.
“Moms for Liberty” continues push into South Dakota education policy conversation
Watermain breaks at Pinedale Heights in Rapid City
Not another one! Water main break impacts residents
Rabbit was arrested in Tripp County on May 1.
Offender Thomas Rabbit back in custody
Although FastHorse has been a playwright for 15 years, but 2023 saw history being made as her...
Lakota woman becomes first female Native American playwright to have show on Broadway

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows Facebook's Messenger Kids application on an iPhone in New York, Feb....
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids’ privacy
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
FILE - A Ruth's Chris Steak House sign is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020....
Darden buys Ruth’s Chris Steak House for about $715 million
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say