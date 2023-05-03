Funding to inspire the next generation of students

The Rapid City School Board rewards one of South Dakota's largest schools.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Extra funding for the science, music, and world language programs at two Rapid City Area Schools was approved by the RCAS school board Tuesday night.

The Rapid City Public School Foundation received the Teresa S. Johnson Trust, giving West Middle School and Stevens High School extra funding.

$25,000 was granted to West Middle School’s music department to continue enriching the music experience for students at the school. For Stevens High School, $383,102 was granted but will be split between three departments:

  • $127,700 will be going to the World Language Department for student travel to foreign countries related to the area of study.
  • $127,700 will be given to the Science Department.
  • $127,700 will be going to the Music Department with an initial request to improve the lighting in the Stevens Theatre.

All three distributions will have a rate of up to 4% of the total each year.

“The interest that maybe it’s going to make somebody go into a different career field or be really successful, maybe we’ll have an opera star because of the funding. We’re just really excited to provide opportunities for the Rapid City Area School District,” said Rapid City Public School Foundation executive director Kara Flynn.

After the approval of the funds by the RCAS school board, the schools are able to start using that money according to the district’s funding policy.

