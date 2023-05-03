The Federal Reserve bumps interest rates

The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it is raising interest rates by a quarter percent.

Increasing interest rates can have a chain reaction on the economy. For example, if you’re looking to buy a car that monthly payment will be more than it would have been last week. The Federal Reserve says raising the interest rate is in an effort to lower inflation.

One financial advisor says it forces people to be more mindful of the financial decisions they make.

“Then you have decisions to make about whether to purchase that home and pay more for that on a monthly basis or do you have more discretionary income. So raising interest rates forces people to slow their spending down in a pretty dramatic fashion and doing so will hopefully get rid of inflation to the extent it is today,” said Nate Starkey with BMS Financial Advisors.

Starkey said inflation affects everyone. He then explained people who make less feel the impact more because their income rarely keeps up with the increase in the cost of goods and services.

“It hurts lower income families more so because they have a harder time if they’re on a fixed income or fixed budget for example, or don’t have a very high income. Seeing tremendous inflation irrespective of the amount of stimulus you’re putting in their pockets doesn’t necessarily help them because now they’re chasing a good that is already increasing in cost,” said Starkey

Wednesday’s rate hike creates a sixteen-year high for interest rates but Starkey says these rates normally peak before they lower again. He anticipates it will be a few months before that decrease begins.

