Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Taco Pie

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s one of those kid-friendly ... family-friendly dishes that is delicious any time. Be sure to let your kids help you prepare it!

First, brown a pound of lean ground beef. Pour off any excess drippings. Then saute a small chopped onion with the beef in the skillet until softened. Add 1 small can tomato sauce, 1 small can taco sauce (about 1/2 cup), 1 can chili beans, 1 tsp chili powder or taco seasoning and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer 15 to 30 minutes until thickened and bubbly.

Line a baking dish with lightly crushed cheese-flavored corn chips, such as Doritos. Pour meat mixture on top and sprinkle with Taco blend cheese. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Serve with Pico de Gallo, if desired.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

